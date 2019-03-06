Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Shaler Area senior places in Brain Bee
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area senior places in Brain Bee

Tribune-Review
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Andrew D’Agostino, a senior at Shaler Area High School, competed and won a pair of awards in the regional competition at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Neuroscience.

Andrew D’Agostino, a senior at Shaler Area High School, recently competed in the Pittsburgh Regional Brain Bee and brought home two trophies.

D’Agostino competed in the regional competition at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Neuroscience and won second place in the individual competition, and first place in team competition – even though he was a team of one.

The Brain Bee is a contest for high school students which tests their knowledge of the brain. The competition includes multiple rounds of questions in the format of a written test, fill-in-the-blank questions, and verbal questions.

