Shaler Area student hosts animal shelter drive

For his 11th birthday, Shaler Area Elementary School fifth-grader Elijah Gillespie wants gifts for local shelter pets awaiting adoption.

Elijah was spurred to organize the drive after viewing a national animal-rescue commercial. He is collecting items for Animal Friends in Ohio Township and the Beaver County Humane Society in Center Township, where a water pipe broke inside its sprinkler system Jan. 30, causing significant damage.

He is gathering the pet supplies through March 1 at his residence and North Boros Veterinary Hospital, 2255 Babcock Blvd., Ross.

Elijah is requesting: dog, cat and rabbit food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, timothy hay, as well as gift cards for the purchase of pet items and monetary donations.

Despite needing to undergo immunotherapy to treat his pet allergies, Elijah won’t trade his four-legged friends.

“I love how they are lovable, kind, cute — every word that’s positive,” he said.

“My first animal was a dog and her name was Kylie, and she was the sweetest thing. She was the kindest dog you would ever meet.” Later, he had a rabbit named Pepper and a cat named Sunshine. Now, he has a 2-year-old Chihuahua-Italian greyhound mix named Patch, who Elijah describes as having “every personality trait a dog needs: She’s adorable, energetic, and she loves to cuddle.”

Jenn Geibel, Animal Friends’ retail services and Chow Wagon director, said that the shelter is honored to receive Elijah’s gifts.

“These donations are so critical to the lifesaving work that happens every day here at Animal Friends. Our residents benefit from the toys and treats, while the food that was collected is shared with partnering food pantries through our Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank. Not only will Elijah’s donations impact the lives of the animals here in our facility, but also the lives of countless pets and pet owners in our community.”

Meanwhile, Mike Romigh, Beaver County Humane Society’s sponsorship, events and social media manager, encourages people to visit beavercountyhumanesociety.org/ourwish-list to view items the shelter needs to keep the animals fed and the facility clean and comfortable for the pets awaiting adoption.

“Donations are vitally important to our shelter’s success. We go through so many supplies in a week’s time. We are deeply touched when students like Elijah forego their own birthday presents in lieu of helping the animals.”

Elijah’s mother, Tanya Gillespie, said their family and friends and veterinary hospital have spread the word regarding the drive through Facebook. Elijah inspired his aunt, Mandy Annarelli of Deer Lakes, to sell rope dog toys on her Facebook page PRESH Plushies. She is providing him half of her proceeds for use to purchase supplies for shelter pets.

“Thank you to everyone doing this, helping me, supporting me for the supply drive.” Elijah said. “I’m really grateful.”

Elijah resides with his parents, Tanya and Chris, in Shaler.