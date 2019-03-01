Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Shaler Area students place in Scholastic Art Awards | TribLIVE.com
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area students place in Scholastic Art Awards

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:30 a.m
Mailie Ciak and Julie Lignoski with teachers David Boyles, left, Brad Susa and Jeffrey Frank at the awards ceremony.
Bailey Ritchey earned a Gold Key for her artwork, which will be entered in the Northeastern region contest.

Shaler Area recognized high school students who recently won awards for their submissions in the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, a national juried exhibition.

High school art students competed against 1,700 submissions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for the Pittsburgh region. The Scholastic Art Awards recognizes students for their artistic talent with an Honorable Mention, a Silver Key, or a Gold Key. The Gold Key recipients are then entered in the Northeastern region contest.

The Shaler Area winners include:

Bailey Ritchey – Gold Key

Brittany Bisko – Silver Key

Luke Maurer – Silver Key

Meiling Watts – Silver Key

Amaya Branch – Honorable Mention

Maillie Ciak – Honorable Mention

Julie Lignoski – Honorable Mention

Kristina McCluskey – Honorable Mention

Alexis McKee – Honorable Mention

Shannon Roche – Honorable Mention

Adella Shepard – Honorable Mention

PJ Squire – Honorable Mention

Aliza Zelina – Honorable Mention

