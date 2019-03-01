Shaler Area students place in Scholastic Art Awards
Shaler Area recognized high school students who recently won awards for their submissions in the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, a national juried exhibition.
High school art students competed against 1,700 submissions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for the Pittsburgh region. The Scholastic Art Awards recognizes students for their artistic talent with an Honorable Mention, a Silver Key, or a Gold Key. The Gold Key recipients are then entered in the Northeastern region contest.
The Shaler Area winners include:
Bailey Ritchey – Gold Key
Brittany Bisko – Silver Key
Luke Maurer – Silver Key
Meiling Watts – Silver Key
Amaya Branch – Honorable Mention
Maillie Ciak – Honorable Mention
Julie Lignoski – Honorable Mention
Kristina McCluskey – Honorable Mention
Alexis McKee – Honorable Mention
Shannon Roche – Honorable Mention
Adella Shepard – Honorable Mention
PJ Squire – Honorable Mention
Aliza Zelina – Honorable Mention