Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Shaler North Hills Library’s seventh annual Caddy Stacks mini-golf fundraiser a hit | TribLIVE.com
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler North Hills Library’s seventh annual Caddy Stacks mini-golf fundraiser a hit

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Monday, February 18, 2019 2:42 p.m
767278_web1_sj-lo-golf5-022819
Madison Walker, 6, of Etna, picks out her golf ball during the Shaler North Hills Library Caddy Stacks Mini-Golf event Saturday, Feb, 16, 2019.
767278_web1_sj-lo-golf4-022819
Dallas McKaveney, 8, tries his putting skills during the Shaler North Hills Library Caddy Stacks Mini-Golf event Saturday, Feb, 16, 2019.
767278_web1_sj-lo-golf3-022819
Ale Fedel, 7, of Shaler, picks out his putter during the Shaler North Hills Library Caddy Stacks Mini-Golf event Saturday, Feb, 16, 2019.
767278_web1_sj-lo-golf2-022819
Adeline Inscho, 6, watches her brother, Elliott, 11, putt during Shaler North Hills Library Caddy Stacks Mini-Golf event Saturday, Feb, 16, 2019.
767278_web1_sj-lo-golf-022819
Adeline Inscho, 6, plays the “Frozen” themed hole during Shaler North Hills Library Caddy Stacks Mini-Golf event Saturday, Feb, 16, 2019.

About an hour ago

The community spent the weekend “puttering” around Shaler North Hills Library as friends of the library created 18 holes of challenging golf with all proceeds benefitting library operations.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.