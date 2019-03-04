Shaler promotes long-time employee to assistant manager

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Shaler commissioners recently approved the promotion of Judy Kording, the township’s finance and administration director of 30 years, to assistant manager.

In addition to taking on the new role, she will retain her former title and duties. She will have no salary change.

As finance and administration director, Kording, 58, of McCandless, is responsible for writing personnel and finance policies and collaborating with Shaler Manager Tim Rogers on the budget.

“The budget starts in my office with input from department heads and then Tim and I work on it and then it’s presented to the board of commissioners,” she said of the annual process starting each September.

This fall, she worked with Rogers to oversee a five-year collective bargaining agreement with township road crew employees who are Teamsters Local 205 members.

Two years ago, Kording wrote a letter to the board suggesting the township organize more family-friendly events such as the Fall Festival, Fall Run Park grand opening and Movies in the Park.

“Look at what it’s become. It’s really fun. It’s one of the most enjoyable parts. I like doing it,” Kording said of the activities she plans with Abi May, part-time recreation coordinator, and Commissioner Susan Fisher, parks and recreation committee chairwoman.

Since January, she has presided over the Government Finance Officers Association of Pennsylvania, an organization dedicated to enhancing the education and development of finance professionals working in Pennsylvania government. Her term will last through 2020.

Kording graduated with a bachelor’s in business from Ohio’s Muskingum University and from Avonworth High School.

Prior to joining Shaler, she worked for three years each as Quaker Valley Council of Governments’ executive director and as an Ohio Township administrative assistant.

Kording said when she arrived at Shaler, she “took, essentially, a very manual system and computerized it.”

“We’ve come a long way. I’ve gone through three software conversions. It’s been crazy.”

One of her biggest challenges arose when converting the township’s simple water and sewer billing system to a complex system during the 2012 Hampton Shaler Water Authority merger.

“One of the reasons that I’ve stayed so long was first, it was a great community. Second of all, it has top-notch elected officials, and third of all, you couldn’t have asked for a better boss than Tim. He lets you make decisions and recommendations and he supports 100 percent.”

Rogers feels she is a perfect fit for this job.

“She has performed excellently for continuity of operations,” Rogers said. “She has performed excellently for the township in the various positions she’s held. She’s aggressive in fiscal management, and it’s important to have someone in the assistant manager’s position should the manager no longer be able to continue to do his duties.”

Shaler has not had an assistant manager for approximately 15 to 20 years, Rogers said.