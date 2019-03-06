Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sharpsburg pastor offers 'Ashes to Go'
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg pastor offers ‘Ashes to Go’

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, March 6, 2019

About an hour ago

O’Hara resident Glenn Drexler walked briskly down Main Street in Sharpsburg until he came upon Pastor Ben Phipps outside Roots of Faith.

He gave a rowdy hello and stood outside to chat, despite temperatures that hovered in the teens just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This fits perfectly into my morning plan,” said Drexler, who lives in O’Hara’s Pleasant Valley neighborhood. “I figured I’d have a great breakfast at Brother Tom’s and then I’d walk down the street and get ashes.”

Ash Wednesday is celebrated today by many Christians. It launches the season of Lent, the six weeks until Easter, during which many people perform penance.

For the fifth year, Phipps offered “Ashes to Go” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to people passing by his facility at 800 Main Street.

He said there is a steady stream of people who walk along the borough’s business district, and may people stop by on their lunch hour. In past years, he and Pastor Scott Shaffer have blessed as many as 50 people.

“We’ll be out on the streets for anyone who wants to receive ashes,” Phipps said. “They’re welcome to keep on moving, or, come in inside for cup of coffee and maybe to sit in quiet prayer.”

Launched in 2014, Roots of Faith is an outreach of Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel. It opened with the mission of building relationships across social differences that exist in the region, Phipps said.

Since then, Roots has grown to provide services that include free community dinners, children’s programs and 11:30 a.m. Sunday services.

It is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, along with evening hours for special events.

For more, visit rootsoffaith.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.


842153_web1_her-ashes-031419
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Pastor Ben Phipps distributes ashes along Main Street on March 6, 2019. The Ashes to Go program, run by Roots of Faith, is in its fifth year.
