Sharpsburg to be named Animal Friends’ 1st Compassionate Community

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

For its efforts in addressing the feral cat population and encouraging overall pet health, Sharpsburg will be named by Animal Friends as the group’s first certified Compassionate Community.

The honor was expected during council’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

“It’s an ongoing partnership and I look forward to continued success,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

It was nearly a decade ago that Rudzki spearheaded programs to address cats in the borough.

He collaborated with Animal Friends to humanely address an influx of cats through stricter ordinances and programming that has since included two trap-neuter-return initiatives.

Last year, in conjunction with Paws Across Pittsburgh, Animal Friends brought its Mobile Resource Center to the neighborhood to do low-cost spays/neuters.

They also administered vaccines and flea and ear mite treatments on resident’s cats.

Founded in 1943, Animal Friends operates a 75-acre campus on Camp Horne Road in Ohio Township.

The group provides about 15,000 spay/neuter surgeries each year, and impacts pets’ lives through behavior classes, therapy and the animal food bank.

With the borough’s certification from Animal Friends, residents will benefit by visits from and access to mobile clinics, discounts on spay/neuter services and participation in a partnership between Animal Friends’ Chow Wagon and a neighborhood food pantry.

For more, visit thinkingoutsidethecage.org

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .