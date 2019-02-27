Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sharpsburg’s Ketchup City offering bike maintenance class | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg’s Ketchup City offering bike maintenance class

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:07 p.m
Ketchup City Creative in Sharpsburg will host a bike maintenance class on March 16.

Spring weather is just around the corner and Ketchup City Creative in Sharpsburg is helping people get ready with a hands-on bicycle maintenance class for all skill levels.

The session will cover flat tires and clean chains – topics that all bikers should be familiar with, owner Nanci Goldberg said.

“We realized that with the riverfront trails coming soon, and with work being done on shared roads, more people would be riding and possibly commuting to work every day,” she said.

“Riding safely is very important.”

The class will be 10 a.m. to noon March 16. Cost is $20.

Goldberg opened Ketchup City Creative just about a year ago at 612 Main Street. The space has grown into more than an art gallery or creative event space.

Ketchup City has offered yoga classes, political meet and greets, art classes and photography exhibits.

“Our mission is also to be a community space,” she said. “It’s a place to have fun and learn something new.”

During the upcoming bike class, an instructor will supply tools but participants should bring their own bike and a large towel.

“Working on bikes is not a particularly clean activity,” Goldberg said.

Students will each get a set of tire levers, patch kit and a small bottle of chain lube to take home.

To register, visit ketchupcity.com

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

