Steel City Con, under new management, returns to the Monroeville Convention Center mid-April | TribLIVE.com
Monroeville

Steel City Con, under new management, returns to the Monroeville Convention Center mid-April

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:00 a.m
Steel City Con in the Monroeville Convention Center
Monroeville Convention Center

Steel City Con, one of the largest pop culture and comic conventions in the nation and exclusive to the Monroeville Convention Center, is under new management.

The event was recently taken over by Denise DeSimone of Uniontown and Bob Stein of Gibsonia.

Stein is executive director of the University of Pittsburgh’s Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

DeSimone is the founder of several companies, including C-leveled, a strategic marketing firm in Pittsburgh.

They acquired the con from longtime promoter Dominic Alessandria last fall, and are gearing up for their second event next month.

“The previous owner did a great job of getting it to where it is,” DeSimone said. “Our job is to take it to the next level. This is new for us. It’s been great. Bob and I are good friends. His skillset and my skillset seem to mesh nicely. It just seemed like the right thing for us at the right time.”

Their first show was in December. Steel City Con returns April 12-14 to 209 Mall Blvd.

About 750 vendors and artists are expected to participate all three days.

DeSimone handles most of the marketing and promotion while Stein books the celebrity guests and assists with other operations.

“We’re really excited about the lineup that we have this April,” DeSimone said. “We’ve had a lot of great response and a lot of people have already pre-bought some tickets. I give all the credit to my partner.”

Celebrities scheduled include the iconic William Shatner, Corey Feldman, Rob Schneider, Barry Bostwick, Lori Petty and WWE Hall-of-Famers Jim Ross and Mark Henry.

DeSimone said actor Paul Lieberstein, known for his role as Toby Flenderson on “The Office,” recently signed up to join five other cast members already booked.

They are Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Brian Baumgartner. Baker is known for his role as Stanley Hudson, Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Baumgartner as Kevin Malone and Nunez and Bratton as themselves.

DeSimone said they took a poll on the event’s Facebook page, accepted celebrity suggestions via email and plan to go after the most requested guests.

“We try to make sure everybody’s tastes are covered,” she said. “We really do care about what the fans want. This really is a fun, family experience. You’ve got costume contests. You’ve got trivia contests … This show really wouldn’t be what it is without these fans.”

Steel City Con also hits a milestone this year. It turns 30 in August.

Discount tickets are available through March 17. More information is available at steelcitycon.com.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

