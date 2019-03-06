Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Student-made Little Free Library available at Dorseyville Middle School | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Student-made Little Free Library available at Dorseyville Middle School

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 3:18 p.m
Dorseyville Middle School sixth-graders constructed a Little Free Library for the school.
A Little Free Library, constructed by Dorseyville Middle School students, is available for lending/donating at the school along Saxonburg Boulevard.

There’s a new place for Fox Chapel Area students to grab a best seller.

A Little Free Library, constructed by a group of Dorseyville Middle School sixth graders, is housed in the school vestibule along Saxonburg Boulevard.

“There was some adult assistance with the assembly and technical aspects but all of the work on the box was created by students,” art Teacher Nanci Goldberg said.

“They loved the idea of helping to support reading.”

Goldberg and Maker Space Director Dave Snyder were awarded a $250 PTO grant for the work.

Little Free Library, a free book exchange, was launched in 2009 with the first tiny site built in Hudson, WI. It has since grown to more than 80,000 registered locations in more than 90 countries.

Typically, the libraries are constructed into small wooden boxes and decorated with personal touches.

At Dorseyville, the “Fox Box” is brightly painted with literary references like the red-and-white striped hat from Dr. Seuss and the green caterpillar made famous by Eric Carle.

Shingles on the library roof are emblazoned with popular teen book titles.

“They worked on it from September to January,” Goldberg said. “They were very dedicated to the project.”

The library will be moved outside when the weather gets a bit warmer and will be accessible to Hartwood Elementary School students who share the same campus.

Sixth-grader Mya Wilson is pleased with the final product.

“It’s colorful and eye-catching,” she said. “It felt good to help with a project for the community and it was fun to make.”

A second tiny library already is in the works.

The grant was enough to cover materials for another station and Goldberg said she hopes the PTO will raffle it.

“It is more generic in its theme but could be used as a Little Free Library or a Little Free Pantry, depending on what the person wanted,” she said.

For more book exchange locations, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

