Symphony East will welcome Pittsburgh Festival Opera performers in March | TribLIVE.com
Murrysville

Symphony East will welcome Pittsburgh Festival Opera performers in March

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 1, 2019 6:13 p.m
Tribune-Review file
Mezzo-soprano Corrie Stallings sings "O Holy Night" at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, December 20, 2014.

Pittsburgh Festival Opera performers Adrianna Cleveland, Alicia Jayourba, Abigail Eagleson and Corrie Stallings will perform at the next Symphony East program in Murrysville.

The program will be at 1 p.m., March 18 at Redstone Highlands, 4951 Cline Hollow Road in Murrysville. It is open to the public, and no reservations are required.

A $10 donation is asked of adults who attend.

For more, see SymphonyEast.org/events and PittsburghFestivalOpera.org.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

