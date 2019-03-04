Talbot THON fundraiser slated

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A community hour will kick off the Hampton Township High School student council’s Talbot THON event March 29, giving the public a chance to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

The student-led Talbot THON replaces the former mini-THON held annually at Hampton the past four years. The former event is a nationally held fundraiser through the Four Diamonds Foundation in Hershey to raise money for childhood cancer research.

While the worthwhile event is a popular fundraiser for many school districts in the area, Hampton students wanted the money they raised to stay local and to be able to see where it was going, according to Kerollos Kamel, a student council member and one of the organizers for the event.

Kamel, a senior at Hampton, ensures that this will be just as fun as previous mini-THONs.

“Of course, everyone’s hyped for Talbot THON. It’s gonna be lit,” he said.

Kamel said the community hour, which actually runs from 5 to 7 p.m., will take place at the beginning of the Talbot THON where anyone from the community can come to the high school and take a peek at how the students are planning on raising money and having fun that night, Kamel said.

The public can help raise money by participating in the 50/50 raffles, and Kamel said they’ll be able to purchase food from several food trucks, which will arrive about 6 p.m. Participants include local restaurants Las Chicas, Franktuary, BRGR, Chop Shop Salad Shop and Gyros N’at.