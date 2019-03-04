Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The 15th annual Oakmont Antique Show set for this weekend at Oakmont Country Club
The 15th annual Oakmont Antique Show set for this weekend at Oakmont Country Club

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 4, 2019
An Oakmont museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year is a sight to behold for antique revelers.

At least 24 dealers from across the country are scheduled to participate in the 15th annual Oakmont Antique Show this weekend at Oakmont Country Club.

Proceeds benefit Kerr Memorial Museum.

“This is a way for people who collect antiques and like antiques to go to one venue,” said Joan Stewart, event co-chair and museum board member. “We bring (dealers) here. This is not a flea market. This is high-end antiques. There’s something for everybody.”

The museum was the home of the late Dr. Thomas R. Kerr, his wife, Jessie, and their daughter, Virginia. Kerr was one of the first doctors to live and work in the borough.

The Kerrs built their dwelling at 402 Delaware Ave. in 1897 and bequeathed it to Oakmont in 1994.

A group of volunteers turned it into a museum and offer tours to show what life was like between 1890 and 1910.

The antique show is its major fundraiser.

“This is a lot of work for volunteers,” Stewart said. “As long as we feel it’s profitable, we’ll continue to do it, and we’ve been very pleased. It maintains and sustains the house. With an over 100-year-old house, there’s a lot of upkeep. All volunteers (are) passionate about the house.”

Items on display will include antique furniture, glassware, jewelry, silver and more.

Stewart is assisted by co-chairs Jan Shoop and Diana Thompson. Planning takes place a little more than six months prior to the show.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to get this ready,” Stewart said. “You have to have a manager that has a good (rapport) with other dealers. A lot of our dealers have returned year after year and always bring different things.”

Paul Polce of Ponzi’s Antiques in Trumansburg, N.Y. returns as manager for the second straight year.

In addition to dealers from other states, the sale will showcase local dealers Ligonier Antique Gallery of Greensburg; Stout’s Antiques, West Newton; Sewickley Antiques, Leetsdale; Harley Trice Antiques & Fine Art, Pittsburgh; Bedford on the Square Antiques, Pittsburgh; and Tex Johnson & Son, Adamstown.

Its newest dealer is Robert Conrad Antiques from Yeagertown, which specializes in toy mechanical banks.

Stewart said folks not looking to purchase antiques will still have a good time at the location.

“It’s a very pretty show,” Stewart said. “You get to come to the country club and have lunch and look at the memorabilia from the U.S. Opens. We’re very fortunate to be in this particular venue.”

The country club has hosted U.S. Open nine times, its latest in 2016.

The show is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10. Tickets are $10 and valid both days.

A preview party is planned for 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 8. Tickets are $75 and include admission the other two days. Folks at the party will have first crack at the antiques before the general public.

Call 412-826-9295 or visit kerrmuseum.com for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

