The Oaks Theater to host fly fishing fundraiser Sunday

The Oaks Theater hosts the 11th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour this Sunday.

Doors at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont open at 2 p.m. with the show starting at 3 p.m.

The film featured clips of from various fly fishing expeditions around the world.

It’s compiled by The Drake, a magazine “for those who fish.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Other activities include basket raffles and various fishing vendors.

Proceeds benefit Casting for Recovery, a charity that provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer.

More information about the nonprofit is available at castingforrecovery.org.

Tickets can be purchased online via theoakstheater.com/events, the ticket hotline 888-718-4253 or at International Angler, 5275 Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township.

Call 412-788-8088 or email ia2@internationalangler.com for more information about the film tour.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .