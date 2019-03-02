5 most expensive houses on the market in Oakmont
There are 55 homes listed for sale in Oakmont, according to Zillow.com.
Here are the five most expensive:
1. 907 Woodland Ave., 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms: $949,000. It was originally listed for sale at $1.05 million on Feb. 7, 2018. It fell to its current listing price Aug. 23.
2. 20 Allegheny Ave., 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms: $684,900. It was listed for sale Oct. 8.
3. 97 Delaware Ave., 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms: $557,600. This is new construction originally listed for sale at $557,7000 March 3, 2018. It fell to its current price Jan. 29.
4. 830 Washington Ave., 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms: $529,900. It was originally listed for sale at $675,000 on May 19, 2017. It underwent several price changes until its current listing on Jan. 10.
5. 424 Second St., 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms: $489,900. It was listed for sale Feb. 19.
