5 most expensive houses on the market in Oakmont

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

There are 55 homes listed for sale in Oakmont, according to Zillow.com.

Here are the five most expensive:

1. 907 Woodland Ave., 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms: $949,000. It was originally listed for sale at $1.05 million on Feb. 7, 2018. It fell to its current listing price Aug. 23.

2. 20 Allegheny Ave., 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms: $684,900. It was listed for sale Oct. 8.

3. 97 Delaware Ave., 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms: $557,600. This is new construction originally listed for sale at $557,7000 March 3, 2018. It fell to its current price Jan. 29.

4. 830 Washington Ave., 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms: $529,900. It was originally listed for sale at $675,000 on May 19, 2017. It underwent several price changes until its current listing on Jan. 10.

5. 424 Second St., 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms: $489,900. It was listed for sale Feb. 19.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .