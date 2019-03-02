Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

The Week: North Hills

Tony LaRussa | Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:30 a.m

Here are some of the news and features in the North Hills from the past week.

For more details on these and other stories, follow the links below or see the North Hills section on Triblive.com:

North Hills OKs plan to move 6th graders into middle school building

Pair of eagles have captivated the North Park community

McCandless votes to cut police chief’s pay; effort to fire him falls short

McCandless designates area off McKnight Road to grow, process medical marijuana

Roads closing for 45-day project to replace West View’s Martsolf Bridge

Nominations for 24th North Hills Sports Hall of Fame open through April 1

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


805952_web1_nj-lo-eagles-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The appearence of Bald Eagles in the trees in North Park attracted bird watchers from around the area on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
