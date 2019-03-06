Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theft cases among recent Monroeville police investigations
Theft cases among recent Monroeville police investigations

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Monroeville police filed the following charges Feb. 27 to March 4 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:

  • Timothy Mollett, 28, of McKeesport with providing false identification to law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed Feb. 27 in connection with an incident along the 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard.
  • Malcom Dunem, 19, of Monroeville with possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, simple assault, strangulation and harassment Charges were filed March 1 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Shady Ridge Drive.
  • Lashona Kennedy, 24, of Pittsburgh with retail theft, criminal conspiracy and possession of instruments of a crime. Charges were filed March 1 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Jhania Reid, 19, of Philadelphia with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Sydnee Easley, 18, of Philadelphia with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Nicole Gilchrist, 19, of Philadelphia with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Brieal Andrews, 23, of Yeadon with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Boulevard.
  • Cherish Morgan, 23, of Penn Hills with retail theft and possession of instruments of a crime. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Bryan Davis, 47, of Monroeville with bad checks. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 4900 block of William Penn Highway.
  • Aliyah Raye, 19, of Philadelphia with retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • David Stone, 30, of Pittsburgh with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed March 4 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.

