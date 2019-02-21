Traffic near Highland Park Bridge reduced to single lanes through next week

Motorists who travel near the Highland Park Bridge can expect slight delays for the next week.

Inspections will be conducted at the interchanges, reducing traffic to single lanes near Sharpsburg, O’Hara and Aspinwall, PennDOT announced.

Work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be single-lane restrictions on the northbound lane of the bridge near the Freeport Road on-ramp and over Freeport Road.

There also will be lane restrictions on 6th Street in Aspinwall.

Crews from Michael Baker International, The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will do the inspections.

Work will continue through March 1.

PennDOT engineers are in the midst of planning a $55 million bridge interchange reconstruction project that is expected to ease bottlenecks along Route 28 at the bridge ramps.

Average daily traffic in that area is about 57,000 vehicles, according to PennDOT.

A December 2017 meeting outlined plans that include returning the road to its original two lanes of traffic in each direction from North Canal Street in Sharpsburg to the Delafield Avenue exit in Aspinwall. Ramps from Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road would be reconstructed and traffic lights added.

The project will be funded by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Transportation Improvement Program. Final designs are expected this year, with construction planned for 2020 and 2021.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .