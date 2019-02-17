Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Two NA students selected to attend prestigious JROTC Flight Academy | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Two NA students selected to attend prestigious JROTC Flight Academy

Laurie Rees
Laurie Rees | Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:30 a.m
745868_web1_nj-airforce-022119
submitted
North Allegheny senior Aditi Edlabadkar and junior Stefan Kidd were two of only 12 students selected on the east coast and 250 students from across the country to attend the U.S. Air Force JROTC Flight Academy.

In its second year of operation, the U.S. Air Force JROTC Flight Academy again chose multiple cadets from North Allegheny Senior High School to attend its highly selective nine-week immersive flight school.

North Allegheny senior Aditi Edlabadkar and junior Stefan Kidd are two of only 12 students selected on the east coast and 250 students from across the country to attend the flight school this summer. Last year, three NA students were selected from more than 800 applicants to fill 120 openings.

The course, which will take place at one of seven universities nationwide, includes ground school and 60 hours of flight instruction. Edlabadkar and Kidd will earn college credits and return home as fully certified private pilots. The course is valued at $22,000 per student but Edlabadkar and Kidd will attend for free.

“I was so excited to find out I’d been accepted. I kept jumping up and down,” said Edlabadkar, 17, of Marshall.

“My mom got the email saying I’d been accepted. She showed up at Sir Pizza, where I work, with a balloon,” said Kidd, 17, of McCandless. “I was really excited. And shocked.”

Cadets enrolled in good standing in the Air Force JROTC programs at their high schools, and who have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average were eligible to apply. Completion of an extensive application and Air Force-designed aptitude test, instructor and school endorsements, a fitness exam and other factors were required.

“I’m very excited they were selected, but not surprised,” said Maj. Scott Kolar, who leads the AFJROTC program at North Allegheny. “The North Allegheny administration and teachers do a better job than anyone in preparing these kids for the 21st century. That sets our students apart and puts them at the top of the heap. It’s why they get selected for all these prestigious programs.”

Kidd, who was just appointed Cadet Captain of Operations in the JROTC program at NA, hopes to attend the Air Force Academy after he graduates from high school in 2020. His ultimate goal is to become a fighter pilot.

“Attending the flight academy this summer will be the first step in accomplishing that goal,” he said.

Edlabadkar, who previously received a full Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship, plans to serve the country as a naval officer.

“I look forward to training as a midshipman while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering,” she said.

She chuckled about earning her pilot’s license this summer.

“I predict I’ll earn my pilot’s license even before I get my driver’s license,” she said, explaining that she has only been able to practice driving for two hours since she got her learner’s permit last year.

The Air Force Flight Academy program is a collaborative effort between the aerospace industry and the Air Force to address a national pilot shortage. It is intended to inspire and encourage high school youth toward aviation careers.

Currently, Boeing predicts an annual need to hire 6,000 civilian pilots a year for the next 20 years. Military needs quickly push that number over 8,000. According to industry and military leadership, the nation is facing a pilot shortage crisis.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.