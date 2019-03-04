Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Vaping, opioid abuse topics of March 18 town hall at North Hills Middle School | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Vaping, opioid abuse topics of March 18 town hall at North Hills Middle School

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, March 4, 2019 11:04 a.m
Law enforcement and school officials in the North Hills are hosting a town hall on March 18 to address two growing concern — opioid addiction and the use of vaping devices among young people.

“The Opioid and Vaping Epidemics in Our Community” will be held in the North Hills Middle School annex gym located at 55 Rochester Road in Ross Township.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program is scheduled to run from 7 to 9 p.m. Information tables with material from local support and resource organizations will be available. The program is recommended for children 12 and older.

Free childcare will be provided by North Hills High School students.

Guest speakers include Dr. C. Thomas Brophy, a board certified specialist in addiction medicine and emergency medicine; Philip Little of the state Attorney General’s Office, West View Police Chief Bruce Fromlak and Ross Township Police Chief Joseph Ley.

Topics will include:

• Chemistry of addiction to vaping and marijuana

• A parent’s perspective

• The law, treatment and life after recovery

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

