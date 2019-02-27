Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Video: Duquesne University Choirs at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church
Fox Chapel

Video: Duquesne University Choirs at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:58 a.m

40 minutes ago

As part of its special music event series, Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church hosted a concert of the Duquesne University Choirs that included the Voices of Spirit, directed by Caron Daley, and the University Singers, directed by Joseph Stuligross. The choirs regularly perform around Pittsburgh and the region.

Joseph Stuligross conducts the Duquesne University choir through three pieces of music during the concert at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church.
As the Duquesne University Choirs perform, guests applaud at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church.
Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Caron Daley, introduces the Voices of Spirit of the School of Music at Duquesne University at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church on Feb. 24, 2019.
Director of Choral Activities at Duquesne University Caron Daley introduces the Voices of Spirit during a concert at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church.
