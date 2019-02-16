Vincentian Academy set to perform “Annie”

According to director Dan Kirk, selecting the right show is often a balancing act between what will become a good draw at the box office, what will be fun for the students, what fits the actors and actresses you have, and what is appropriate for a given school or culture.

This is Kirk’s first year at Vincentian Academy and he chose to bring a classic to the stage — “Annie.”

Sophomore Julia Kampas will play the title role of Annie.

Junior Rileigh Very will portray Miss Hannigan, senior Tessa Goldstein will play Grace Farrell and Wray Jones will be Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.

In all, 66 students have been putting in long hours to bring this musical to life, including 15 cast members, 1 featured dancer, 13 members of the orchestra, and 38 students as stage crew and makeup artists.

The school is located at 8100 McKnight Rd., but the performance will be held at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Ross Township.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m., Feb. 24, as well as at 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2

Ticket prices are $12 for the evening shows and $10 for the Sunday matinee. Tickets can be purchased online through the school website www.vincentianacademy.org. Tickets can also be purchased by going directly to Eventbrite.com and searching events. They can also be purchased at the door for all performances.

For details, call Vincentian Academy at 412-364-1616.