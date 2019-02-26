Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Vincentian Academy’s production of ‘Annie’ will continue through March 2 | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

Vincentian Academy’s production of ‘Annie’ will continue through March 2

Tribune-Review
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
800329_web1_nj-lo-annie3-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Julia Kampas, as Annie, performs during Vincentian Academy’s musical on Feb. 23 at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center.
800329_web1_nj-lo-annie5-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Vincentian Academy performs “Annie” for their 2019 musical at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center.
800329_web1_nj-lo-annie6-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Vincentian Academy performs “Annie” for their 2019 musical on Feb. 23 at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center.
800329_web1_nj-lo-annie4-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Rileigh Very as Miss Hannigan performs during Vincentian Academy’s musical “Annie.”
800329_web1_nj-lo-annie-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Tessa Goldstein as Grace, Wray Jones as Daddy Warbucks and Julia Kampas as Annie perform during the Vincentian Academy musical “Annie.”
800329_web1_nj-lo-annie7-030719
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Students perform on Feb. 23 for Vincentian Academy’s 2019 musical, “Annie.”

3 minutes ago

Vincentian Academy’s musical, “Annie,” was held Feb. 22, 23 and 24, at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Ross. For anybody who missed it, there will be follow-up performances next weekend on March 1 and 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the school website www.vincentianacademy.org.

