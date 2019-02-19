Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

West Jefferson Hills hosting kindergarten information night

Staff Report
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Staff of the West Jefferson Hills School District will hold a 2019-20 Kindergarten Information Night at Jefferson Hills Intermediate School on Feb. 27.

Parents and guardians of children with last names starting with A-M should arrive at 6 p.m. Those with last names starting with N-Z should come at 7:15.

All children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2019, in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

WJHSD Kindergarten Information Night is intended for parents only and will provide an opportunity to meet staff and administrators and offer an overview of the kindergarten program and registration process.

Visit wjhsd.net and click on “2019-2020 Kindergarten Registration” for additional information and to fill out a short pre-registration form.

