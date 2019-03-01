Work out with Philadelphia Eagle, former Pitt Panther star, Avonte Maddox

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Sports enthusiasts have a chance to work out with Philadelphia Eagle and former Pitt Panther defensive back Avonte Maddox.

He is scheduled to lead a class at Indiana Township’s Tribe412 Fitness on March 9.

The special session begins at 10 a.m. with a Full House class – interval circuit training for all fitness levels.

Maddox, a Detroit native, was a standout during his time at Pitt.

In 46 games, he produced 183 tackles, 8 interceptions and 7 sacks. Maddox holds the record for most sacks (4) of an ACC defensive back in 2017.

He was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cost is $20 for non-members. Participants will have the chance for Maddox to sign his autograph or take a selfie.

Tribe412 is at 1913 Fox Chapel Road. For more, email info@tribe412fitness.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .