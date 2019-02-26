World Day of Prayer in Fox Chapel features Slovenian missionaries

Missionaries Scott and Lisa Boyd will be the guest speakers at World Day of Prayer on Friday at a Fox Chapel church.

Themed “Come — Everything is Ready,” the event will be 11 a.m. to noon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1610 Powers Run Road.

The annual ecumenical event is meant to bring together local churches and raise awareness of global issues. The service is aimed at all ages.

Founded more than 100 years ago, World Day of Prayer began as a way to observe a common day of prayer among all faiths.

Each year, a different country’s committee prepares the worship service, with this year’s prayer coming from Slovenia.

“There is much to learn from the women who have written the 2019 service whose theme is based on Jesus’ parable of the Great Dinner,” said Barb McQuaid, church member.

“It invites us to widen our circles and expand our communities. This could not be more relevant for all of us in the light of recent tragedies in our local communities.”

The Boyd’s spent nearly a decade serving as missionaries in Slovenia in the 1990s.

A light luncheon will follow the service. Cost is $8.

Reservations for lunch can be made at 412-963-9494.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .