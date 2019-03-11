Xfinity store opens in Monroeville, 1st of 9 to open in Pittsburgh area

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Comcast opened an Xfinity retail store Monday in Monroeville.

The store at 4020 William Penn Highway is one of nine that are planned to open in the Pittsburgh region in the next six months, bringing the total stores up to 14 in the region, according to a Comcast press release.

The stores offer an opportunity for customers to demo and learn about new technology from Comcast.

The other locations to open soon are in East Liberty, Fox Chapel, Homestead and Bridgeville. Another four sites are planned, but specific locations have not been identified.

The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs.

Existing stores in the area include spots in Upper St. Clair, McCandless, North Fayette, Washington and Greensburg. Customers can manage accounts, sign up for additional services, pay bills and return or purchase accessories like speakers, headphones or mobile phone cases.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .