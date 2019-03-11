Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Xfinity store opens in Monroeville, 1st of 9 to open in Pittsburgh area | TribLIVE.com
Monroeville

Xfinity store opens in Monroeville, 1st of 9 to open in Pittsburgh area

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, March 11, 2019 8:30 a.m
855572_web1_te-xfinitystores-032119
Xfinity Store

15 minutes ago

Comcast opened an Xfinity retail store Monday in Monroeville.

The store at 4020 William Penn Highway is one of nine that are planned to open in the Pittsburgh region in the next six months, bringing the total stores up to 14 in the region, according to a Comcast press release.

The stores offer an opportunity for customers to demo and learn about new technology from Comcast.

The other locations to open soon are in East Liberty, Fox Chapel, Homestead and Bridgeville. Another four sites are planned, but specific locations have not been identified.

The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs.

Existing stores in the area include spots in Upper St. Clair, McCandless, North Fayette, Washington and Greensburg. Customers can manage accounts, sign up for additional services, pay bills and return or purchase accessories like speakers, headphones or mobile phone cases.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.