News

Adaptive pieces at North Belle Vernon park enable children of every ability to play

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, July 6, 2018, 9:46 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

When North Belle Vernon officials, volunteers and community donors joined forces to revitalize the town's recreational park nearly two years ago, families came to enjoy its dek hockey rink and soccer field.

But R.J. Sokol, councilman and chairman of the borough's recreation commission, could see something missing.

“People were coming down here in wheelchairs, and what could they do? Nothing,” he said. “We didn't think that was right.”

That was remedied Friday, with a grand opening for new handicapped-accessible features — a swing set and a piece of exercise equipment — at North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park.

The swing set, which unofficially became available for use Monday, includes a swing and a glider that can be boarded by a child in a wheelchair.

Additional options include swings that each can be shared by a parent and a child who are facing each other and swings that, like a car safety seat, can secure a child “if he has muscular control problems,” Sokol said.

The nearby exercise piece is designed so wheelchair-bound people can roll underneath it and pull themselves up by the arms.

There is synthetic turf underneath the swing set, as there is on the soccer field.

Sokol wants to encourage area school districts to make use of the new apparatus, which he said is unique to the area.

“I can only think that this will be a great thing for a lot of students that will be able to use equipment that they wouldn't normally be able to use,” said Michele Dowell, acting superintendent at Belle Vernon Area School District. “I think it's fantastic.”

The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County provided a $15,000 grant for the new equipment, but additional funds are needed to cover the $89,000 cost.

The Monongahela/Yough Rivers 3 v 3 Iron Man dek hockey tournament is set for July 14 and 15 to generate money for the project. The competition, for ages 4 and up, will bring younger players to the North Belle Vernon park, and adults will play at the larger Bill's Dek Hockey commercial rink nearby in Rostraver.

The two sites have collaborated from the beginning, with the Rostraver rink donating goals and providing learn-to-play instruction at the park. At the same time, pickup games at the park rink serve as a kind of feeder program for more organized play at the Rostraver facility.

“We've had a pretty good relationship,” said Tony Ruozzi, owner of Bill's Dek Hockey. “They have a lot of great volunteers over there.”

With volunteers such as Mark Frederick, who helped design the park makeover, and the support of organizations and businesses, such as the naming sponsor bank, the park has achieved a 180-degree turnaround in the past few years, Sokol said.

The 40-square-yard soccer field, which is suitable for youth play, replaced a deteriorating tennis court, and the more popular dek hockey rink took the place of a basketball court.

“In 2013, the park was overrun by drugs and vandals, and the council had a choice if it was going to close it down or do something,” Sokol said.

The council backed Sokol's idea to renovate the park and add an enhanced security system. Council also contributed $20,000 and labor that helped match a $160,000 state grant.

The resulting improvements, which Sokol values at more than $1 million, have attracted residents from several surrounding communities.

“You're talking about the entire mid-Mon Valley that uses this,” Sokol said. “It's a safe place where people can come to interact.”

Rostraver resident Jason Margaronis brings his son, Tyler, 6, to the park's turf field to take part in fall and spring Belle Vernon Area Youth Soccer Club games. Tyler and his friends also enjoy summer pickup play there.

“I think they've done a great job with this park,” Margaronis said, noting younger children can enjoy the playground area while their siblings play soccer.

The park has hosted Christmas and Easter activities, events honoring veterans, small concerts and community events sponsored by other organizations.

The newest activity is a farmers market, held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. A polka party is scheduled for July 29.

The recreation commission hopes to make more improvements, including the addition of a storage facility that would enlist the skills of local technology center students.

Fundraisers, such as an annual golf outing Aug. 25 at Madison Golf Club, are ongoing to keep the park and its programs moving forward.

A new event that was well-received earlier this year combined bingo and a drag queen show for a joint venture with the North Belle Vernon Fire Department.

“R.J. dressed in drag and sang ‘Stand By Your Man,' and he had tons of money stuffed down his dress,” said his wife, Lynn. “We're trying to see what works and doesn't work. We want the public to come and give us ideas.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

Michael 'Moo' Purbaugh, 19, sits in his wheelchair as his mom, Heather Milligan-Fartini, pushes him on a swing during the grand opening of the new swing set in North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park on Friday, July 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Brandon Petticrod (left), 17, and A.J. Malekovich shoot around the dek hockey rink in North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new playground in North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new playground in North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jayden Lucas (left), 14, pushes her cousin, Kennedy Curcio, 6, as North Belle Vernon Councilman R.J. Sokol pushes Michael 'Moo' Purbaugh, with his mom Heather Milligan-Fartini, during the grand opening of the new swing set featuring a wheelchair swing in North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park on Friday, July 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
