News

Trump touts U.S. military in Independence Day message

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Salute to Service' dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump has tweeted a military-themed, Independence Day video greeting to the nation.

In a short recording, Trump said Wednesday he and first lady Melania Trump wished everyone a happy holiday.

Trump noted the day marked the 242nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. But his focus was on the U.S. military and veterans. Trump declared, "Our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes. And these are great American heroes."

Trump was to hold a picnic Wednesday afternoon for military families at the White House, followed by a concert and with a view of the National Park Service's fireworks display.

Tuesday night, Trump celebrated active-duty service members and veterans during a military tribute.

Delivering remarks at a "Salute to Service" charity dinner at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Trump praised "Americans of every generation" who served in the armed forces.

The event was held in conjunction with the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic, which has been rechristened as "A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier." The venerable resort is owned by the state's Republican governor, presidential ally Jim Justice.

Highlighting his efforts to boost spending for the military, Trump said, "As the golfers can tell you, the stronger we get, the less likely it is that we will have to use it."

An avid golfer, Trump praised the "incredible athletes" in attendance.

