Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

3 officers injured, gunman fatally shot in Illinois standoff

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 1:17 p.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated 6 hours ago

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — Police fatally shot a suburban Chicago man early Wednesday after he opened fire on officers, wounding three, during an overnight standoff.

South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty says 52-year-old Frank Dripps immediately fired a shotgun at officers as they responded to a call of shots fired at the condominium building about 40 miles northwest of Chicago late Tuesday. Doty says three officers were hit by gunfire and described their injuries as not life threatening. He said officers didn't return fire.

About a dozen area police departments and two SWAT teams responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the building, while nearby residents were evacuated from their homes, Doty said.

He said Dripps barricaded himself inside a stairwell and was yelling vulgarities at police, saying “he would shoot officers if they came at him.”

Dripps had a rifle with a scope in addition to the shotgun, and raised the weapons to his shoulder “off and on” during the four-hour standoff. He fired again around 2:30 a.m. and was shot by an officer, Doty said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doty said no one else was inside Dripps' condo during the standoff.

Dripps and his wife began renting the condo in the building a few months ago, the son of the condo's owner said. Matthew Horne told The (Elgin) Courier that Dripps asked residents of the building to take care of his wife before the standoff began.

“He said a bunch of weird stuff ... and then went into his room and came out with the guns,” Horne said. He described Dripps and his wife as “down on their luck.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me