News

Pittsburgh police charge protesters accused of attacking motorist

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, July 20, 2018, 8:42 p.m.



Pittsburgh police on Friday filed assault charges against two men who allegedly attacked a driver during a protest march Monday.

The incident happened during a protest march in Downtown demanding justice for Antwon Rose II, the unarmed black teenager shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer last month as he ran from the scene of a crime investigation.

The protest began at the City-County Building on Grant Street, and protesters marched down the street to the intersection of Grant and Third streets, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

Togneri said video evidence and witness testimony shows two men — identified as Ahmad Abu Ibrahim and Jason Lamonte Nunley — opening the door of a truck that was swarmed by protesters.

Police said Ibrahim opened the driver’s door and punched the man, and Nunley took the keys from the ignition and threw them in a sewer.

Ibrahim, 38, of Monroeville, is charged with simple assault. Nunley, 38, of Penn Hills, is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

