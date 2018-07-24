Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Two injured in Greenfield machete attack

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:11 p.m.
A man with two machetes allegedly attacked an employee at a CoGos in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood on Tuesday, July 24.
A machete-wielding man stabbed an employee and a customer Tuesday afternoon at a CoGos in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, according to police.

The incident happened about 1:42 p.m. at the convenience store on Beechwood Boulevard, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Thomas Byrne, allegedly walked into the store with two machetes, George said. Byrne approached a 27-year-old employee and attacked him, stabbing him multiple times, she said.

Several customers jumped in to stop Byrne, George said. One suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the attack was not a robbery. Byrne knew the CoGos employee and targeted him.

Byrne was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on assault charges.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

