Two injured in Greenfield machete attack

A machete-wielding man stabbed an employee and a customer Tuesday afternoon at a CoGos in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, according to police.

The incident happened about 1:42 p.m. at the convenience store on Beechwood Boulevard, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Thomas Byrne, allegedly walked into the store with two machetes, George said. Byrne approached a 27-year-old employee and attacked him, stabbing him multiple times, she said.

Several customers jumped in to stop Byrne, George said. One suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the attack was not a robbery. Byrne knew the CoGos employee and targeted him.

Byrne was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on assault charges.

