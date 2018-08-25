Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
News

WPIAL Week Zero Regional High School Football Roundup

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 4:37 a.m.
Allderdice Quarterback Dalen Dugger is pulled down by Kiski AreaÕs Hunter Dilts, Drew Dinunzio Biss and Jack Colecchi the Richard J. Dilts Stadium. Friday August 24, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Peters Township's Ryan Magiske reaches for a pass when Peters Township faced off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Highlands' Seth Cohen looses his helmet as he is tackled by Plum players during a game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Plum.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Luke Meckler breaks up a pass intended for IMG Academy's Josh Delgado Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Burrell High School's Luke Kastelic (22) rushes the ball downfield during their game against Valley on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s William Kerston catches a 25-yard touchdown pass as Penn-Trafford’s Dimitri George defends during the first quarter.
Greensburg Salem’s Philip Fyock tackles Hempfield’s Blake Remaley on Friday. Remaley ran for a touchdown and threw for another in his team’s victory.
Updated 4 hours ago

TribLIVE's sports reporters have you covered from Friday's Week Zero high school football action.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

*PHOTO GALLERY*

■ HEMPFIELD 27, GREENSBURG SALEM 24
Junior Nathan Roby took his second interception of the game 22 yards for his first career pick-6 touchdown late in the first half

■ VALLEY 26, BURRELL 21
Burrell's last-gasp drive ended with a turnover on downs just inside Valley territory in the final minute Friday night.

■ CENTRAL CATHOLIC 24, CATHEDRAL PREP 21 @ the Wolvarena
"Mean, nasty football," is how junior linebacker Gus Sunseri described the second half, "right under the jaw."

ALLEGHENY

■ PETERS TOWNSHIP 43, WEST TORONTO PREP (Canada) 7 @ the Wolvarena

■ IMG ACADEMY (Fla.) 42, PINE-RICHLAND 0

■ NORTH ALLEGEHENY 45, COF ACADEMY (Ohio) 20

■ GATEWAY 31, MT. LEBANON 8

■ MOON 32, MONTOUR 6

■ UPPER ST. CLAIR 34, SOUTH FAYETTE 33

■ RICHARD WRIGHT CHARTER (Washington D.C.) vs, IMANI CHRISTIAN @ the Wolvarena (SAT 11 a.m.)

■ ERIE vs. McKEESPORT @ the Wolvarena (SAT 2 p.m.)

■ McKINLEY TECH (Washington, D.C.) vs. ALIQUIPPA @ the Wolvarena (SAT 5 p.m.)

■ WOODROW WILSON (Washington, D.C.) vs. WOODLAND HILLS @ the Wolvarena (SAT 8 p.m.)

WESTMORELAND

■ NORWIN 44, PENN-TRAFFORD 36

■ DERRY 45, LATROBE 15

■ SOUTHMORELAND 18, MT. PLEASANT 14

■ JEANNETTE 32, EAST ALLEGHENY 12

■ LIGONIER VALLEY 56, HOMER CENTER 0

■ CHARLEROI @ MONESSEN *canceled*

■ SERRA CATHOLIC 44, YOUGH 25

■ GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 41, TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (Ohio), 7

AK VALLEY

■ PLUM 32, HIGHLANDS 14

■ KISKI AREA 24, ALLDERDICE 9

■ BALDWIN 34, FOX CHAPEL 7

■ LEECHBURG 28, APOLLO-RIDGE 13

■ HAMPTON 26, KNOCH 8

OTHER SCORES

Scores, summaries and schedules: Aug. 25, 2018

WPIAL Week Zero Roundup

WEEK ZERO TOP PERFORMERS

Top passers, rushers and receivers of the week

