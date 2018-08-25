WPIAL Week Zero Regional High School Football Roundup
TribLIVE's sports reporters have you covered from Friday's Week Zero high school football action.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
■ HEMPFIELD 27, GREENSBURG SALEM 24
Junior Nathan Roby took his second interception of the game 22 yards for his first career pick-6 touchdown late in the first half
■ VALLEY 26, BURRELL 21
Burrell's last-gasp drive ended with a turnover on downs just inside Valley territory in the final minute Friday night.
■ CENTRAL CATHOLIC 24, CATHEDRAL PREP 21 @ the Wolvarena
"Mean, nasty football," is how junior linebacker Gus Sunseri described the second half, "right under the jaw."
ALLEGHENY
■ PETERS TOWNSHIP 43, WEST TORONTO PREP (Canada) 7 @ the Wolvarena
■ IMG ACADEMY (Fla.) 42, PINE-RICHLAND 0
■ NORTH ALLEGEHENY 45, COF ACADEMY (Ohio) 20
■ UPPER ST. CLAIR 34, SOUTH FAYETTE 33
■ RICHARD WRIGHT CHARTER (Washington D.C.) vs, IMANI CHRISTIAN @ the Wolvarena (SAT 11 a.m.)
■ ERIE vs. McKEESPORT @ the Wolvarena (SAT 2 p.m.)
■ McKINLEY TECH (Washington, D.C.) vs. ALIQUIPPA @ the Wolvarena (SAT 5 p.m.)
■ WOODROW WILSON (Washington, D.C.) vs. WOODLAND HILLS @ the Wolvarena (SAT 8 p.m.)
WESTMORELAND
■ SOUTHMORELAND 18, MT. PLEASANT 14
■ JEANNETTE 32, EAST ALLEGHENY 12
■ LIGONIER VALLEY 56, HOMER CENTER 0
■ CHARLEROI @ MONESSEN *canceled*
■ SERRA CATHOLIC 44, YOUGH 25
■ GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 41, TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (Ohio), 7
AK VALLEY
■ LEECHBURG 28, APOLLO-RIDGE 13
■ HAMPTON 26, KNOCH 8
OTHER SCORES
