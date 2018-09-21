Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Flood warning issued for parts of the region until 1 a.m. Saturday

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A National Weather Service warning for severe thunderstorm and wind warning Friday night turned out to be less severe for most of Western Pennsylvania as well as Ohio and West Virginia as the evening progressed, but a flood warning was issued through Saturday for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Westmoreland counties.

Warnings were cancelled that had been issued for Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland and parts of Armstrong counties as the leading edge of the storm front moved through from Cleveland and Lake Erie headed toward the region.

Reports of damage were widespread but damage was localized and minimal.

Duquesne Light said about 5,400 customers were without power at 10 p.m. That included about 1,200 Monroeville customers without power. Allegheny County said crews will be working through the night to restore power.

West Penn Power was reporting about 3,000 were without service in Butler County. Another 2,100 outages were reported in Allegheny County, while 500 lacked power in Armstrong County and about 370 in Westmoreland County.

According to Allegheny 911, just before 9 p.m. street flooding was reported in commonly flooded areas like the 1000 block of Washington Avenue and Raven Street in Pittsburgh.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) at Bausman Street was closed to traffic due to flooding, too. In South Fayette, an intersection was reported flooded at Mayview Road at Boyce Road.

The National Weather Service predicted minor flooding Friday night and into Saturday for southern Allegheny County, westcentral Westmoreland County and northern Washington County.

Other locations that could have flooding include other parts of Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Monroeville, McMurray, McKeesport, Washington, Canonsburg, Avella, Gastonville and West Mifflin, according to a Facebook NWS forecast.

Additional rainfall of up to another inch is expected over the area.

Power lines were reported down at Wetzel Road near Wible Run Road and William Flynn Hwy and East Elfinwild Road, both in Shaler.

There were scattered reports of trees blocking roads in numerous places between 8 to 9:30 p.m.: Maple and Midway streets in West Mifflin, Greensburg Road at Faulk Road in Plum, Thompson Run Road at Vilsack Road in Ross, Pine Ridge Drive at Blum Avenue in McCandless, Washington Street at Parker Street in Etna, East 21 st Avenue and West Street in Munhall, and Merwin Road in Upper Burrell.

At Autumnwood Drive in Shaler, there was a report of a tree down on roof of house. No injuries were reported.

Pittsburgh meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the bad weather should be over by midnight.

The revised taped forecast at Pittsburgh called for temperatures in the 50s and a 50 percent chance of rain Friday night into Saturday.

“The front is 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the current 85 degrees here, and it will cause quite a change on Saturday,” Fullerton said.

The Saturday forecast for Pittsburgh and areas north of Interstate 70 will be cloudy and 63 degrees. Areas south of I-70 will experience slow-moving storms.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

