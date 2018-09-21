Section of Hulton Road in Plum to close next week at railroad crossing, long detour posted
Updated 5 hours ago
A section of Hulton Road in Plum will be closed this coming week for emergency railroad repairs.
Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad crews will shut down the road between Eastern Avenue and Haskell Lane, by Certified Carpet Distributors, Monday through Friday so they can replace a rail and rehab the crossing area.
Detour signs have been posted. Here is the detour north of the crossing:
- Take Hulton Road to Coxcomb Hill Road;
- Turn right onto Coxcomb Hill Road;
- Turn right onto Logans Ferry Road;
- Turn right onto Leechburg Road;
- At the intersection with New Texas Road, bear right and continue on Leechburg Road;
- At the intersection with Unity-Trestle Road, bear right and continue on Leechburg Road;
- Continue straight onto Milltown Road;
- Follow Milltown Road back to Hulton Road.
Motorists south of the crossing should take the detour in the opposite direction.
People can check conditions on this and more than 40,000 roadway miles online via 511pa.com.