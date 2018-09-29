Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Harrison police searching for missing 87-year-old Brackenridge woman

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
Updated 1 hour ago

Harrison police are looking for an 87-year-old Brackenridge woman who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Frances Svitek was last seen shortly after noon, leaving the #1 Cochran car dealership along Route 908 in a car, Sgt. Michael Ropelewski said. The dealership is located at 110 Route 908 in the Natrona Heights section of Harrison.

He said the car Svitek was driving was a gold-colored, 4-door 1999 Toyota Camry with a registration plate reading EBX-1167.

“It’s a special edition vehicle,” Ropelewski said. “It says Camry on this lady’s trunk, but the Toyota emblem on the grill and the Camry word on the trunk are both plated in 24-caret gold. That’s what’s unique about the vehicle.”

Ropelewski couldn’t say which direction the vehicle may have went. He said Svitek suffers from short-term memory issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County dispatch at their non-emergency number: 412-473-3056.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

