Penn-Trafford teachers OK 6-year pact; school board to vote Monday

Penn-Trafford teachers Friday evening approved a proposed new six-year contract that will come before the school board for a vote on Monday.

Support for the new agreement was “overwhelming” when 206 of the Penn-Trafford Education Association’s 239 members cast their votes, according to union President Shaun Rinier.

“We’d like to thank the board for bargaining what we consider a groundbreaking contract,” Rinier said.

He declined to reveal details about the agreement until it is approved by school directors, but he noted that the maximum salary for instructors “improved pretty well” under the new contract language.

Teachers have continued to work under the terms of a previous four-year contract that expired June 30.

The union had planned to vote on a new contract last week, but that vote was canceled because of a concern that teachers already on the first level of the 17-step salary scale wouldn’t be able to advance to another level this school year.

Union leadership then had threatened a possible strike but quickly decided to continue negotiations.

“It was resolved right away as soon as I spotted it,” Rinier said of the objectionable contract language. “They removed that provision right away. That was definitely one of the negatives.”

School board member Nick Petrucci confirmed the board intends to vote on the contract when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Penn-Trafford High School, 3381 Route 130 in Penn Township.

Declining additional comment, he referred questions to school board President Phil Kochasic and Superintendent Matt Harris, who could not be reached Friday evening.

