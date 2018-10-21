2 suspects charged in Georgia police officer's slaying

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two teen-aged suspects have been charged, including one man who remains on the loose, in connection with the fatal shooting of a George police officer who was killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school, authorities said Sunday.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement that Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault. A second suspect Tafahree Maynard, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder but remains on the loose.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement early Sunday that they believe Maynard fatally shot Officer Antwan Toney, who was responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Snellville area.

Pretlow, faces an aggravated assault charge related to an incident following the fatal shooting.

Police say Pretlow drove the vehicle from the scene, crashed a short distance away and fled along with other occupants.

Witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene, police said. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

An officer who was searching the area encountered Pretlow about 3 p.m. Police say Pretlow pointed a gun at the officer, who fired shots. Pretlow was not hit and fled into a wooded area. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals about 11:30 p.m.

Toney died at a hospital from his injuries, police said. The 30-year-old from Southern California had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for nearly three years. It was his first police job.

“The people that worked with Officer Toney on a daily basis recalled a very jovial person who was dedicated to his job and dedicated to his community,” Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said.

The shooting happened near Shiloh Middle School, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. At least one officer returned fire.