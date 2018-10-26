Greensburg chiropractor accused of harassing 2 women at gym

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg chiropractor who also operates a fitness center was accused Friday of inappropriately touching one female client and harassing another woman.

Moses M. Jevicky, 36, of Greensburg is charged with one count of indecent assault and four counts of harassment filed by Westmoreland County detectives.

Both alleged incidents occurred Aug. 14 and were reported to county detectives last month, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Det. Nick Caesar before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Jevicky, a licensed chiropractor operates Virtus Chiropractic clinic that is attached to his fitness center, Virtus Institute, at 643 North Main St.

Reached at his gym, Jevicky declined comment and referred further inquiries to his attorney, Greensburg attorney Richard Galloway. Galloway said he believes the complaints are “unfounded.”

“The fact of the matter is that I think we have pretty solid evidence that he’s not guilty of anything. I’m not being coy, but at this time I can’t say what that evidence is,” Galloway said.

“I think the evidence will show he’s innocent of any wrongdoing,” he added.

Caeser alleges that one victim alleges that during a chiropractic visit, she was positioned face up on the adjustment table when Jevicky “began kissing her ear and neck.”

The victim then alleged that Jevicky “grabbed and squeezed her buttocks with both his hands.”

“The victim stated that after the first assault Jevicky then fell on top of her in the exam room and he once again kissed her, this time on the right side of her neck,” Caeser wrote in court documents.

Later in the evening, the victim and Jevicky had a text message conversation where he allegedly apologized.

“I’m really sorry. I know I’m too flirty and some personalities don’t go with mine,” Caeser reported Jevicky wrote the victim.

The other victim alleges that she was at the fitness center exercising when she requested chiropractic care. During the procedure, where she was laying face down on the table, the victim told Caesar that “Jevicky pulled and snapped her bra.”

“Moses Jevicky then said to the victim, ‘It must be hard for your boyfriend to get this off’,” Caesar alleged in the complaint.

Caesar reported in the complaints that the incidents were upsetting to both victims.

In an interview, Caesar said Jevicky told him “I’m kind of a flirty guy.”

He also admitted kissing one of the victims “on top of her head,” Caesar reported.

Jevicky has not been arraigned on the charges. A preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.