Police: Cow killed, butchered along rural Somerset County road

State police are looking for information about who butchered a dairy cow in the middle of the night along a rural road in Somerset County.

Troopers said a 1,500-pound Holstein cow was lured to the side of Sugar Grove School Road between 2 and 5 a.m. Saturday and its throat was cut. The suspect then butchered the animal from Pennwood Farms alongside the road, removing its hind quarters, shoulders and ear tags, police said in a news release.

The suspect then fled. It was unclear from a news release if the body parts were taken.

Troopers said a reward may be offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-445-4104.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.