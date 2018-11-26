Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Man, 81, charged in nursing home death of girlfriend, 76

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
This booking photograph released Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, by the Waterbury Police Department shows John Jensen, arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder in a strangulation inside a nursing home in Waterbury, Conn. Charges were upgraded to murder after police said that the victim, identified as 76-year-old Patricia Way, died the next day at St. Mary's Hospital. (Waterbury Police Department via AP)
This booking photograph released Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, by the Waterbury Police Department shows John Jensen, arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder in a strangulation inside a nursing home in Waterbury, Conn. Charges were upgraded to murder after police said that the victim, identified as 76-year-old Patricia Way, died the next day at St. Mary's Hospital. (Waterbury Police Department via AP)

WATERBURY, Conn. — An 81-year-old man charged with murder in the strangulation death of his 76-year-old girlfriend in a nursing home told an employee that she was evil and had to die, authorities said Monday.

John Jensen was arrested Saturday at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill in Waterbury. He was originally charged with attempted murder. Police said the victim, 76-year-old Patricia Way, died the next day at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Way was in Jensen’s room in the home when he walked behind her wheelchair, grabbed her scarf and strangled her, police said.

Jensen told police the two were in a relationship but had gotten into an argument earlier in the day and he began thinking about how to kill her, according to an arrest report.

Jensen told an employee who responded to a call for help from the suspect’s roommate that “she had to die, she was evil,” according to the report.

A judge Monday raised Jensen’s bond from $1 million to $1.5 million. A public defender at the hearing indicated Jensen has dementia.

He also has a criminal record dating to a 1966 conviction for bank robbery.

Nursing home staff told police that Jensen and Way would often do things together and were a couple.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me