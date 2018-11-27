Former Boy Scout leader dies 15 years after Downtown robbery left him paralyzed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Boy Scout leader who was shot in the spine during a 2003 robbery at a Downtown Pittsburgh parking garage died Tuesday — more than 15 years after the shooting that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Michael Lahoff, 66, of Washington was died about 11:15 a.m. at Lifecare Hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Lahoff, who lived in Mt. Lebanon at the time of the shooting, was a copy machine repairman and assistant Scoutmaster. He ran the Scouts' swimming advancement program for the Conestoga District and taught religious classes at a Mt. Lebanon church.

Lahoff was injured in a shooting in January 2003 on the seventh floor of the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage. He was shot twice, in the collar bone and spine.

Marty Allen Armstrong of Springdale and Lamont Fulton of Crafton Heights went to prison for shooting and robbing Lahoff.

The pair robbed Lahoff of $15.

Armstrong used a stolen pistol to shoot Lahoff. He confessed to the robbery and shooting and was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Fulton received five to 10 years in prison and was released in 2011, court records show.

On Jan. 3, 2003, Lahoff was sitting on the bumper of his Ford Escort and looking up in a manual a part for a copier he serviced at a nearby building when the two men approached.

During the trial of Fulton , Lahoff said someone put a gun to his head and told him, "I want it all."

Lahoff said he handed over his wallet and begged for his life. Then he was shot.

Fulton was convicted of robbery, assault and being part of criminal conspiracy. A charge of attempted homicide was withdrawn.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to robbery, assault and a criminal conspiracy charge. He was convicted of attempted homicide.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.