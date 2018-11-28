Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills family displaced due to fire along Frankstown Road

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A Penn Hills family of six was left homeless Wednesday when fire heavily damaged their house on Frankstown Road.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, which includes four adults and two children.

Preliminary reports indicate the fire, at 10215 Frankstown Road, started as a result of an electrical issue, said Capt. Larry Zamora of the Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department No. 227. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Zamora said everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived around 2:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

“Whenever we arrived there was smoke coming from back right corner of the house,” Zamora said. “(We) found a working fire on the second floor in two rooms.

Zamora said the fire was contained primarily to the second floor and attic.

“The house right now is unlivable due to the extent of the fire damage with the fire burning through the rafters, roof and everything.”

The first floor and basement sustained water damage and neighboring structures were not harmed.

Zamora said crews were on scene around 90 minutes.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

