News

Greensburg Bishop Malesic suffers mild heart attack, to undergo cardiac catheterization

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 4:10 p.m.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, talks to the Tribune-Review Editorial Board inside the newspapers office in Greensburg, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 16 hours ago

Bishop Edward C. Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg is scheduled to undergo a cardiac catheterization Friday, following a mild heart attack he suffered last weekend.

Malesic, 58, visited an out-of-town emergency room over Thanksgiving weekend after suffering chest pains, diocesan spokeswoman Jennifer Miele said.

“While preliminary test results did not lead to an immediate diagnosis, a cardiac specialist determined that the minor myocardial infarction he suffered could do damage if not investigated quickly,” Miele said. “We are hopeful it was a single incident, but will know more (Friday).”

Prayers are welcome, Miele added.

Malesic in 2015 became the fifth bishop of the Greensburg diocese, which covers Westmoreland, Indiana, Butler and Armstrong counties. He previously served as a priest in the Harrisburg diocese, where he grew up in Enhaut, Dauphin County.

Although Malesic has been ordered to rest for several days, Miele said arrangements have been made to cover for him at upcoming events, including at a diocesan listening session Thursday in Indiana County in response to the Catholic clergy sex abuse scandal.

A statewide grand jury in August released a nearly 900-page report about clergy sex abuse and cover ups in six Pennsylvania dioceses, including Greensburg.

