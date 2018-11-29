Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
News

Swissvale man gets 7 years for stealing $120K in 6-bank robbery spree

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 7:50 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Swissvale man has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for robbing six banks to the tune of nearly $120,000 in 2016, federal prosecutors said.

Gregory Magee, 50, was convicted on four counts of bank robbery and two counts of armed bank robbery for holdups between January and November 2016, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

The banks he targetedin 2016 and amounts stolen were:

  • First Niagara Bank in Cranberry on Jan. 20, $5,526;
  • First Merit Bank in New Castle on Feb. 29, $10,126;
  • First Niagara Bank in McMurray on March 31, $9,133;
  • First Commonwealth Bank in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on June 8, $3,709;
  • Citizens Bank in Beaver Falls on Aug. 11, $12,559;
  • S&T Bank in Monroeville on Nov. 8, $78,643.

Magee used a handgun in at least two of the robberies and threatened to have a gun in others, records show.

In three robberies, he wielded an open umbrella while demanding money and handing tellers plastic bags to fill with cash.

At the Beaver Falls and Monroeville banks, Magee threatened that he had a bomb.

In Monroeville, Magee walked in wearing a hooded jacket, sunglasses and gloves and displayed a bag of protruding wires he said was a bomb, records show.

After getting the tellers to fill several plastic bags, he demanded the manager open the bank’s vault.

Police found him soon after hiding in a drainage pipe in a nearby wooded area clutching the stolen money and the bag of wires that turned out to be ethernet cables.

Magee left his baseball cap with DNA evidence at the Beaver Falls branch. He fled the scene of the New Castle robbery in his own car, a black Cadillac ATS with black rims. A 9mm loaded handgun was found in his car following his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lew prosecuted the case.

Magee could have been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each bank robbery.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the seven-year prison sentence, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

