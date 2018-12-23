Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
9 workers killed in Russia mine fire

Dpa | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 1:27 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

MOSCOW — Nine workers died after a fire broke out at a potash mine in Russia, local media reported Sunday.

Rescuers retrieved their bodies from separate parts of the mine in Solikamsk, about 745 miles east of Moscow, state news agency TASS reported local authorities as saying.

The fire broke out Saturday at a depth of one-quarter mile during works to install a concrete lining, TASS reported, although the circumstances of the fire were not confirmed.

There were 17 workers inside the mine at the time, eight of whom managed to escape unharmed.

Rescuers were unable to reach the remaining nine miners in time because of high temperatures and smoke.

Authorities were investigating whether safety rules had been breached at the mine.

They also denied initial reports of a methane explosion at the mine.

