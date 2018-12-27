Mister Rogers biopic will be titled 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The new Fred Rogers film not only has a title, it also now has a Twitter handle.

Tom Hanks will star as the television host in Sony Pictures’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The name was announced in a tweet sent by Sony Pictures on Thursday afternoon.

The film’s official Twitter handle is @ABeautifulDay .

The movie is slated for release on Oct. 18 , 2019 . It is directed by “Diary of a Teenage Girl’s” Marielle Heller and based on a relationship between Latrobe native Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a long-form biography of Rogers for Esquire in 1998.

It stars Hanks as Rogers and Matthew Rhys, of “The Americans,” as Junod.

Hanks was spotted this fall in Westmoreland County doing research for the film and filming in the Pittsburgh area.

The movie’s working title was “ You Are My Friend .”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.