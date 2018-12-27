Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Mister Rogers biopic will be titled 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
Above, actor Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.
Submitted photo
Above, actor Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

Updated 18 hours ago

The new Fred Rogers film not only has a title, it also now has a Twitter handle.

Tom Hanks will star as the television host in Sony Pictures’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The name was announced in a tweet sent by Sony Pictures on Thursday afternoon.

The film’s official Twitter handle is @ABeautifulDay .

The movie is slated for release on Oct. 18 , 2019 . It is directed by “Diary of a Teenage Girl’s” Marielle Heller and based on a relationship between Latrobe native Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a long-form biography of Rogers for Esquire in 1998.

It stars Hanks as Rogers and Matthew Rhys, of “The Americans,” as Junod.

Hanks was spotted this fall in Westmoreland County doing research for the film and filming in the Pittsburgh area.

The movie’s working title was “ You Are My Friend .”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me