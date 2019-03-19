Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cal U readies for annual robotics competition | TribLIVE.com
Education

Cal U readies for annual robotics competition

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:32 a.m
The robots are coming, again.

More than 1,000 high school students, representing 52 robotics teams, will gather at California University of Pennsylvania later this week for Destination: Deep Space, the annual Greater Pittsburgh Regional FIRST Robotics Competition.

The competition on Thursday, Friday and Saturday that challenges students to build and operate functional robots includes 27 teams from Western and Central Pennsylvania as well as 13 from Ohio, eight from New York, two from West Virginia and one each from Michigan and Ontario, Canada.

Local teams representing schools in Monroevile, Natrona Heights, Greensburg and Murrysville are among those registered for this year’s competition.

No word about any flying cars diving into Deep Space, but the competition held in Cal U’s Convocation Center will feature a self-driving car from Uber on display daily.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

