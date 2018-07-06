Jeannette City schools to offer free books for summer reading
Updated 6 hours ago
Free books will be available to young people looking for a good summer read at several locations around Jeannette Tuesday starting 8:30 a.m. at McKee Elementary School.
Staff from Jeannette City School district and United Way of Southwest Pennsylvania will be available to help readers pick out books or to exchange a book they've already read.
Times and locations:
• 8:30 a.m. McKee Elementary School
• 9:20 a.m. Chambers and 4th Avenue
• 10:10 a.m. Dollar General at Clay Avenue and 7th Street
• 11:00 a.m. Sacred Heart Parking Lot Patton and 7th Street
• 11:50 a.m. West Jeannette ball field, Mapleton and 11th Street
• 12:40 p.m. Wolf Field, Sellers and Harrison Avenue
• 1:30 p.m. Across from Arlington Market, 1st Street and Harrison Avenue
Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.