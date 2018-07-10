Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inside the Classroom

Temple business school dean forced out over falsified data

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
In this Jan. 14, 2009 photo, Moshe Porat, dean of the Fox School of Business and Management at Temple University, poses in the atrium of Temple’s Alter Building in Philadelphia. Porat has been forced out at dean over falsified data submitted to rankings organizations about the school’s online master’s program. Temple President Richard Englert said in an email to the university community that Porat was asked to resign on Monday, July 9, 2018. Porat refused, but the university said he no longer heads the school. He still retains a teaching appointment. (April Saul/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
In this Jan. 14, 2009 photo, Moshe Porat, dean of the Fox School of Business and Management at Temple University, poses in the atrium of Temple’s Alter Building in Philadelphia. Porat has been forced out at dean over falsified data submitted to rankings organizations about the school’s online master’s program. Temple President Richard Englert said in an email to the university community that Porat was asked to resign on Monday, July 9, 2018. Porat refused, but the university said he no longer heads the school. He still retains a teaching appointment. (April Saul/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — The dean of Temple University’s business school has been forced out over falsified data submitted to rankings organizations about its online master’s program.

Temple President Richard Englert said in an email to the university community that Moshe Porat was asked to resign on Monday. Porat refused, but the university said he no longer heads the school. He still retains a teaching appointment.

In January, the Fox School of Business reported that Temple had submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report. As a result, the publication removed the school’s No. 1 online MBA program ranking for 2018.

The university retained a law firm to review the business school’s data reporting processes.

The firm found the school reported inaccurate data to the U.S. News for multiple years.

“The Fox School, under the leadership of Dean Moshe Porat, knowingly provided false information to at least one rankings organization about the online MBA,” Englert said in the email. In addition to the misreporting of the number of students who took the Graduate Management Admission Test from 2015 to 2018, the average undergraduate GPA was overstated, and there were inaccuracies in the number of offers of admission as well as in the degree of student indebtedness, he said.

Porat, 71, disbanded a committee charged with making sure such rankings data was accurate, Englert said.

“This absence of checks and balances, together with an undue focus on rankings, enabled such misreporting,” he wrote. “This is contrary to the fundamental value of integrity that is at the heart of our academic mission.”

An interim dean will be named shortly, and the university will begin a national search for a permanent dean as soon as possible, Englert said.

Messages seeking comment from Porat, who has led the business school for 22 years, weren’t returned Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me